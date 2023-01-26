JPHS schedules popular fundraiser

Submitted information

PAULDING — The John Paulding Historical Society will hold its annual wine & cheese tasting fundraiser Saturday, February 25.

Museum doors will open at 6 p.m. for the Vegas casino-themed event and the fun will begin at 7 p.m. with a selection of delicious wines and cheeses, plus door prizes, silent and Chinese auction, 50/50 drawing, and more. Scott Strahley and Jay Dachenhaus return as emcees.

Lois Beamer is leading the event committee as she did for last year’s successful event. The wine and cheese tasting is a major fundraiser for the historical society.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Guests must be age 21 or older to attend. Tickets are $25 per person or $285 for a table of 12 and may be purchased at Kauser Trucking in Paulding, 419.399.4856, from Lois Beamer at 419.769.0661, or leave a message with John Paulding Historical Society at 419.399.3667.

The historical society is located at 600 Fairground Drive, across from the fairgrounds in Paulding.

For updates and additional information, check the historical society’s Facebook page.