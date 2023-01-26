Latta named Subcommittee Chair

VW independent staff

WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) has been named Chair of the Energy and Commerce (E&C) Subcommittee on Communications and Technology for the 118th Congress by E&C Committee Chair, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA05).

“I look forward to building on the advancements we have made in recent years, including increasing access to reliable internet via rural broadband, cracking down on illegal robocalls, and unleashing more spectrum for improved consumer connectivity,” Latta said. “As chairman of the Communications and Technology Subcommittee, I am prepared to work with Chair Rodgers, and members of the committee, to spur innovation, streamline federal regulations, grow our economy, and close the digital divide.”

Latta previously served as the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology for the 116th and 117th Congresses.