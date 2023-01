L’view school board continues search

VW independent staff

The search for a new Lincolnview treasurer will continue next week.

The Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will meet on at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall for the purpose of conducting the treasurer search.

The opening and adjournment will be in public session, otherwise the remainder of the meeting will be in executive session.