Nyla J. Williams, 66, of Van Wert passed away Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

She was born on October 24, 1956, in Van Wert, the daughter of Max Owen and Jeraldine June (Bell) Brown, who both preceded her in death. She married the love of her life John G. Williams in 1978 and he preceded her in death in 2007. She was also preceded in death by her stepson Scott Williams.

Family survivors include her sisters, Marlene Subler of Van Wert and Beth Sargent of Van Wert; two nieces, Nicky (Bob) Gonzalez of Van Wert and Kerri (Jason) Krugh of Van Wert, and one nephew, Chad (Erica) Subler of Ohio City.

Per the family’s request, a private graveside service will be held at a later date.

