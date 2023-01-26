Winter storm churns out seven inches of snow locally

This was a common site in Van Wert and throughout the county on Wednesday. Crews were able to keep up with the snow and by afternoon, many roads were just wet. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Wednesday’s weather forecast called for 6-10 inches of snow and for the most part, it was accurate.

According to Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency Director Rick McCoy, the official snowfall measurement in Van Wert was 7.0 inches, with the bulk of it coming down between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. Temperatures were around the freezing mark which led to a heavy, wet snow and slushy conditions. In Convoy, the official snowfall measurement was 5 1/2 inches.

“Because of the heavy wet nature of the snow, it compacted significantly, making it look like much less,” McCoy explained. “The warm temperatures of 32 or 33 degrees kept the snow ratio down. Had we been sitting at 25 degrees or less, our snow accumulation would have been around nine inches, so the National Weather Service projections were pretty much on the mark.”

One thing that didn’t seem to materialize – winds that were projected to reach 25 miles per hour, which would have created blowing and drifting snow along with a whole new set of challenges. There were reports of a rare phenomenon – thunder snow, which occurred during the late morning hours near Convoy and Van Wert.

Local schools began the day on a two-hour delay but later made the decision to close, as did some local businesses and government offices.

Roads during the morning hours were snow covered in many spots with slush on more heavily traveled roads and streets. City, village, township and ODOT crews spent the morning clearing roads and by early to mid afternoon, the majority of roads and streets were just wet.

Snow showers are expected today along with gusty winds up to 25 miles per hour.