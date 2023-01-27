College Credit Plus meeting rescheduled

Submitted information

The College Credit Plus meeting that was scheduled for January 25, then canceled due to inclement weather has been rescheduled from 6:15-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, February 1. The meeting will be held in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

It’s open to high school students and their parents from all county schools. Any students who are interested in earning college credit during high school should plan to attend.

Anyone with questions should contact Van Wert High School at 419.238.3350 or 419.238.2180.