Eddie L. ”Woody” Woodard

Eddie L. “Woody” Woodard, Sr., 69, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023, at Van Wert Health.

Eddie Woodard Sr.

He was born on February 20, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of Virgil G. Woodard and Arliss Elaine (Bates) Woodard, who both preceded him in death. He married Kim T. (Galloway) Hale-Woodard June 3, 1989, and she survives of Van Wert.

Other family survivors include his children, Eddie (Jesika) Woodard, Jr. of Van Wert, Shane Hale (Joanne Thatcher) of Middle Point, Shannon (Carmen) Hale of Grover Hill, Ryan (Malissa) Hale of Grover Hill, Debra (Jeremy) Buechner of Van Wert, Cynthia (Donnie) Buck of Pierson, Florida, Jennifer Brown of Convoy and Crystal (Keil) Seward of Hillard; one brother, Larry Woodard of Convoy; two sisters, Nancy Thompson of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Cheryl (Elmer) Baker of Payne; 23 grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren, with two on the way.

Woody worked as a welder at Sims Cabs Inc. in Payne and then moved to Florida as a salesman in the frozen daiquiri mixes business. He loved to go hunting and fishing, along with listening to Conway Twitty and Hank Williams. Woody would watch western movies and always had Fox News on.

A open house to celebrate “Woody” will take place from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, February 4, at Cheers & Gears Bar and Grill in Convoy and at 3:30 p.m. Come and join us for one last toast for Eddie.

Preferred memorials: Convoy Fox Hunters Club.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.