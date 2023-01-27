Girls hoops: Van Wert, Crestview win

VW independent sports

Van Wert 48 Shawnee 31

Kyra Welch scored 10 of her 13 points in the second quarter and Van Wert defeated visiting Shawnee 48-31 on Thursday. Welch’s second quarter total included a pair of baskets, a triple and three foul shots.

The Cougars trailed 10-8 after the first quarter, then outscored the Indians 16-5 in the second quarter for a 24-15 halftime lead. Sofi Houg scored six points in the third quarter and Van Wert led 34-25 entering the final period. Houg went on to finish with 16 points. Erin Schaufelberger scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter.

Shawnee (7-10, 4-3 WBL) was led by Grace Freiberger, who scored 16.

Van Wert (10-7, 4-3 WBL) will host Parkway on Monday.

Crestview 53 Ada 26

ADA — After a slow first quarter, Crestview ran away from Ada, posting a 53-26 win on Thursday.

The Knights led 10-7 after the first quarter, then exploded for 21 second quarter points for a 31-17 halftime lead. From there, Crestview outscored the Bulldogs 22-9 in the second half.

Cali Gregory recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Laci McCoy added 13 points and nine rebounds. Crestview finished with a 27-19 rebounding advantage and had just four turnovers, compared to 15 by Ada. The Bulldogs (9-9, 0-6 NWC) were led in scoring by Courtney Sumner, who finished with 10 points.

Crestview (13-4, 5-2 NWC) will host Celina on Tuesday.

Lincolnview/Allen East

Lincolnview’s game at Allen East was postponed due to road conditions. A makeup date has yet to be determined.