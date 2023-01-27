Knights beat Ada for 11th straight win

VW independent sports

CONVOY — Crestview’s Wren Sheets and Mitch Temple combined for 34 points and the No. 5 Knights cruised to their 11th straight victory with a 62-40 win over Ada on Friday.

Sheets scored 18 points and Temple added 16, while Jaret Hartings chipped in with nine points. Crestview led 17-11 after the first quarter and 32-23 at halftime. The Knights then outscored the Bulldogs 17-7 in the third quarter to carry a 49-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

Ada (6-9, 0-5 NWC) was led by Spencer Wall, who scored 15 and Carter Conley, who finished with 13.

Crestview (14-1, 5-1 NWC) will host Hicksville tonight.