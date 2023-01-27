Local man arrested on felony charge

VW independent staff

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach has announced the arrest of a local man on felony charges.

Jamal Pirani

According to Riggenbach, deputies arrested Jamal N. Pirani, 41, of Van Wert, for making terroristic threats, a felony of the third degree. The arrest was the result of an investigation by deputies involving threatening statements made by Pirani toward Van Wert city police officers.

Riggenbach said deputies located Pirani in his vehicle at a local business in Van Wert on Friday. He was taken into custody without incident was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he is being held until arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.