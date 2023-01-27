Shirley J. Young

Shirley J. Young, 88, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023, at Van Wert Health.

Shirley Young

She was born October 30, 1934, in Van Wert the daughter of William Dale and Gwendolyn Hyacinth (Jerome) Knodel, who both preceded her in death. She married Robert A. Young October 3, 1954, and he preceded her in death on July 18, 2006.

Family survivors include her two children, Tim (Jennifer) Young of Bexley and Kathy Neal of Rowlett, Texas; a brother, Dick (Judy) Knodel of Van Wert; a sister, Debra Knodel of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Sangie Brooks, Josh AmRhein and Colin Young; a great-granddaughter, Meagan AmRhein, and several nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda and a brother, Michael L. Knodel.

Shirley was a 1952 graduate of Van Wert High School and a long time member of Trinity Church. She had worked at Central Mutual Insurance and was a crossing guard for over 30 years for Van Wert City Schools serving at Franklin School and other posts. She played saxophone for over 30 years with the Masonic Fellowcraft Band and Van Wert Community Concert Band.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 30, at Trinity Church, Van Wert with Pastor David To officiating. Interment will follow at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery. Calling hours will be held between 2-4 p.m. Sunday, January 29, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, and one hour prior to services on Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Community Concert Band or Trinity Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.