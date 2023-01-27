Van Wert man charged in May assault changes plea

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The second of two men facing serious felony charges tied to an early May, 2022 armed burglary and assault in Van Wert has changed his plea.

Kaiden Gilbert

During a hearing held Thursday morning in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, Kaiden Gilbert, 20, of Van Wert, entered a guilty plea to aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree; felonious assault, a second degree felony, and theft, a fifth degree felony. In exchange, two counts of kidnapping and a second count of felonious assault were dismissed. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9:30 a.m., February 9.

Gilbert was arrested June 30, nearly eight weeks after he and co-defendant Johnathon Miller, 19, of Van Wert, entered a home in the 300 block of S. Tyler St. Two people were in the home and one was brutally beaten with a gun. When the Van Wert Police Department went to Gilbert’s home to arrest him he fled on foot but was caught a short time later.

Miller changed his plea last week, admitting to charges of aggravated burglary, a first degree felony; felonious assault, a second degree felony; theft, a fifth degree felony, and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, a fourth degree felony. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 24.

Four other hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week.

Richard Andrews, 34, of Defiance, was sentenced to two years of community control, one year of intensive probation, 30 days in jail at a later date and 50 hours of community control for violating a protection order, a first degree misdemeanor. In addition, he was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Jared Smith, 34, of Van Wert, admitted violating his community control by failing to report for drug screens and failing to report to probation. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail and was given credit for 135 days already served.

Anthony Oliver, 28, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by using drugs and failing to report to treatment. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $25,000 cash and scheduled a pre-trial heraing for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 1.

James Morrison, 40, of Delphos, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial hearing was set 8:30 a.m. March 1. Morrison is charged with forgery, a fourth degree felony.