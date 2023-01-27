Van Wert swimmers sweep Defiance

VW independent sports

DEFIANCE — Van Wert swept Defiance in a Western Buckeye League dual swimming meet, with the boys winning 57-44 and the girls posting a 63-61 victory at the Defiance YMCA on Tuesday.

The Cougars earned first place finishes in every event except five. Swimmers placing first in events included: Tyra McClain, Sam Houg, Haley Chiles, Owen Scott, Gracie Mull, Jayden Welker, Katie Kramer, Lilie Mull and Noah Spector.

Gracie Mull swims the 100 yard backstroke. Photo submitted

Boys Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 1st (2:03.38 – Sam Houg, Owen Scott, Jayden Welker, Noah Spector)

200 Freestyle: 1st (2:01.25 – Sam Houg)

200 Individual medley: 1st (2:16.01 – Jayden Welker)

50 Freestyle: 2nd (33.71-Noah Spector)

100 Butterfly: 1st (56.30 –Jayden Welker)

100 Freestyle: 1st (59.87 – Sam Houg), 2nd (1:01.63 – Owen Scott), 3rd (1:14.61 – Noah Spector)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1st (1:51.02 –Jayden Welker, Noah Spector, Owen Scott, Sam Houg)

100 Breaststroke: 1st (1:20.99 – Owen Scott)

Girls Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 2nd (2:22.82 – Gracie Mull, Mandy Burenga, Haley Chiles, Tyra McClain)

200 Freestyle: 1st (2:14.51 – Haley Chiles) 3rd (2:34.72 – Lilie Mull), 4th (2:40.57 – Katie Kramer)

50 Freestyle: 2nd (29.90-Tyra McClain) 3rd (32.14 – Sophie Gearhart) 6th (37.10 – Kaylie Blythe)

100 Freestyle: 2nd (1:08.97 – Tyra McClain), 3rd (1:11.77 – Lilie Mull) 6th (1:24.89 – Kaylie Blythe)

500 Freestyle 1st (6:07.29 – Haley Chiles)

200 Freestyle Relay: 2nd (2:10.20 –Gracie Mull, Mandy Burenga, Sophie Gearhart, Lilie Mull Mull)

100 Backstroke: 1st (1:25.71 – Gracie Mull) 3rd (1:41.89 – Katie Kramer)

100 Breaststroke: 3rd (1:34.85 – Mandy Burenga)

400 Freestyle Relay: 1st (4:36.61 – Tyra McClain, Lilie Mull, Katie Kramer, Haley Chiles) 2nd (5:10.54 – Gracie Mull, Sophie Gearhart, Mandy Burenga, Kaylie Blythe)

Cougar swimmers will compete in the Western Buckeye League Championships in Napoleon today.