Van Wert swimmers sweep Defiance
VW independent sports
DEFIANCE — Van Wert swept Defiance in a Western Buckeye League dual swimming meet, with the boys winning 57-44 and the girls posting a 63-61 victory at the Defiance YMCA on Tuesday.
The Cougars earned first place finishes in every event except five. Swimmers placing first in events included: Tyra McClain, Sam Houg, Haley Chiles, Owen Scott, Gracie Mull, Jayden Welker, Katie Kramer, Lilie Mull and Noah Spector.
Boys Results (all distances in yards)
200 Medley Relay: 1st (2:03.38 – Sam Houg, Owen Scott, Jayden Welker, Noah Spector)
200 Freestyle: 1st (2:01.25 – Sam Houg)
200 Individual medley: 1st (2:16.01 – Jayden Welker)
50 Freestyle: 2nd (33.71-Noah Spector)
100 Butterfly: 1st (56.30 –Jayden Welker)
100 Freestyle: 1st (59.87 – Sam Houg), 2nd (1:01.63 – Owen Scott), 3rd (1:14.61 – Noah Spector)
200 Freestyle Relay: 1st (1:51.02 –Jayden Welker, Noah Spector, Owen Scott, Sam Houg)
100 Breaststroke: 1st (1:20.99 – Owen Scott)
Girls Results (all distances in yards)
200 Medley Relay: 2nd (2:22.82 – Gracie Mull, Mandy Burenga, Haley Chiles, Tyra McClain)
200 Freestyle: 1st (2:14.51 – Haley Chiles) 3rd (2:34.72 – Lilie Mull), 4th (2:40.57 – Katie Kramer)
50 Freestyle: 2nd (29.90-Tyra McClain) 3rd (32.14 – Sophie Gearhart) 6th (37.10 – Kaylie Blythe)
100 Freestyle: 2nd (1:08.97 – Tyra McClain), 3rd (1:11.77 – Lilie Mull) 6th (1:24.89 – Kaylie Blythe)
500 Freestyle 1st (6:07.29 – Haley Chiles)
200 Freestyle Relay: 2nd (2:10.20 –Gracie Mull, Mandy Burenga, Sophie Gearhart, Lilie Mull Mull)
100 Backstroke: 1st (1:25.71 – Gracie Mull) 3rd (1:41.89 – Katie Kramer)
100 Breaststroke: 3rd (1:34.85 – Mandy Burenga)
400 Freestyle Relay: 1st (4:36.61 – Tyra McClain, Lilie Mull, Katie Kramer, Haley Chiles) 2nd (5:10.54 – Gracie Mull, Sophie Gearhart, Mandy Burenga, Kaylie Blythe)
Cougar swimmers will compete in the Western Buckeye League Championships in Napoleon today.
