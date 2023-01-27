Wild animals coming to the Niswonger

VW independent staff/submitted information

Family entertainment will get wild at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center this spring, as Jeffery Mohr Family Dentistry presents The Wild World of Animals featuring Grant Kemmerer and Friends at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

Grant Kemmerer has three decades of experience working with and caring for wild animals and specializes in educational and entertaining wildlife shows. He cares for over 200 animals including big cats, wolves, other large carnivores, primates, birds of prey, parrots, non-venomous snakes, crocodiles, and various reptiles, small mammals, and amphibians.

Grant Kemmerer and his pals are coming to the NPAC on April 30. Photo submitted

Grant and his team travel the entire country educating and sharing their passion for animals. Now, they are bringing their exotic animals directly to wildlife fans in the northwest Ohio region.

Kemmerer has been a guest animal expert on nationally televised shows such as Anderson Cooper, CBS Early Show, Fox and Friends, Martha Stewart, and the Meredith Vieira Show. The Wild World Of Animals show teaches the importance of all animals, the jobs they perform in nature, adaptations, some of the misconceptions surrounding certain species, and that wild animals are not pets. The animals are trained ambassadors that will put on a show to educate and excite the animal lover in everyone.

Ticket prices are family-friendly from $15-39 and are available now to Van Wert Live Members. General sales will begin on Friday, February 10. Van Wert Live memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities and a 10 percent discount for Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or through the box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 419.238.6722.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting Van Wert Live events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. 2023 Annual sponsors helping keep ticket prices low are Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, and First Federal Bank of Van Wert. The Box Office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 S., Van Wert.