Barbara E. Bates, 82, of Van Wert, passed away Friday morning, January 27, 2023, at Divine Nursing Home in Rockford.

She was born on November 15, 1940, in Van Wert, the daughter of Carl M. and Mary L. (Bebout) Sheets, who both preceded her in death. She married Thomas Eugene Bates March 7, 1959, and he preceded her in death on September 1, 2021.

Family survivors include her three children, Timothy (Elaine) Bates of Van Wert, Jeff (Michelle) Bates of Van Wert, and Susan Kientz of Delphos; a brother, Jim (Sandy) Sheets of Van Wert; eight grandchildren, Thaddeus, Elias, Chelsea, Whitney, Samuel, Karri, J.C., and Molly, and 15 great-grandchildren, Harper, Tucker, Breckin, Brynn, Amidy, Ayden, Zayden, Journee, Jaxson, Violet, Scarlet Belle, Ellie, Mason, Aniyah, and Ariel.

Barbara was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan Allen Bates; a granddaughter, Hannah Ellen Bates, and a sister Betty Carter.

Barbara was a member of First United Methodist Church and she had worked for many years at Aeroquip Corp.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, January 30, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor David To officiating. There will be calling hours from 3-6 p.m. Monday prior to the service.

Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer’s Association.

