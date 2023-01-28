Karen Maxine Keipper

Karen Maxine Keipper, 77, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Memorial Georgia Hospital, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

Karen Keipper

She was born December 5, 1945, in Van Wert to Walter and Ruth (Frey) Mohr. She married Donald Keipper February 10, 1968, and he preceded her in death on July 21, 2003.

She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Keipper (Billy) of Tennessee, and Katrina Putman of Georgia; two sons, Paul (Lori) Keipper of Paulding, and Shane Keipper of Van Wert; three sisters, Carol (Carl) Wyatt, Nancy (Robert) Kupfersmith, and Patricia (Richard) Mohr-Kelly; one brother, James Mohr; one sister-in-law, Diane Mohr; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by one brother, Rusty Mohr.

She was retired from Teleflex, Van Wert.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, February 4, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials go to the Scott Fire Department.

Online condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.