Blue Jays pull away from Lincolnview

VW independent sports

Lincolnview’s Austin Bockrath scored 14 points and Kreston Tow added 10, but the Lancers fell to Delphos St. John’s 60-42 on Saturday.

The Blue Jays (11-4) led 15-13 after one quarter, 30-18 at halftime and 53-29 after three quarters. Nolan Schwinnen led Delphos St. John’s with 13 points. Cameron Elwer had eight rebounds and seven assists and the Blue Jays controlled the boards 31-22.

Lincolnview (1-15) will play at Delphos Jefferson on Friday and at Paulding on Saturday, while Delphos St. John’s will play at Van Wert on Tuesday, at St. Henry on Friday and home vs. state ranked Crestview on Saturday.