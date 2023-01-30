Cougar bowlers split with Shawnee

VW independent sports

Van Wert High School’s bowling teams traveled to 20th Century Lanes in Lima to take on Shawnee on Saturday and the Cougar girls took off hot, rolling a 868 team game, opening a large lead before holding on for a 2298-2258 win.

Ryleigh Hanicq led the way with a high game of 211 and a two-game series of 379, while Makenna Nagel had a high game of 185 and series of 322. Mercades Hammond rolled a 200 in her first game. The win moves the Cougar girls into a third place tie in the WBL race with one match left and the WBL tournament.

The Cougar boys lost 2626-2404, dropping their WBL record to 3-4. Hayden Davis had the high series (332) while Tristian Blackmore had a high game of 179 and Nevin Pierce rolled a 177 his first game. The boys team will return to action Monday against the Kenton Wildcats at Olympic Lanes.