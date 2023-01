Ervin Rd. fire…

The Van Wert Fire Department, along with the Van Wert Police Department were summoned via 911 to a home in the 600 block of E. Ervin Rd. just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. A small fire had broken out near the front entrance. Firefighters removed siding around the affected area to make sure the fire was out. There were no injuries and damage to the home was light. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer