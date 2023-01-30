Fauna A. Callahan

Fauna A. Callahan, 64, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday evening, January 28, 2023, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

She was born on May 15, 1958, in Van Wert, the daughter of the late Russel Pangle and Luella (Mottinger) Pangle. She married Harold Wayne Callahan, Sr. November 8, 1990, and he preceded her in death August 28, 2017.

Family survivors include her children, John (Heather) Fuerst of Ohio City, Joseph (Mandi) Fuerst of Van Wert, Jamie Fuerst (Tony Rowe) of Van Wert and Harold Callahan, Jr. of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; one brother, Jason (Mandy) Pangle of Van Wert, and two sisters, Fran Wood and Faith Wallace both of Van Wert.

Fauna was a homemaker and loved her family greatly. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Fauna also enjoyed going to garage sales.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, February 3, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Bud Walls officiating. Calling hours will be held from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, February 2, at the funeral home with one hour of visitation ahead of services on Friday. Interment will take place at Mohr Cemetery, Hoaglin Township.

Preferred memorials: American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.