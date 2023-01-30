Girls sectional hoops pairings set

VW independent sports

Girls basketball sectional pairings were set on Sunday, using the Martin RPI computer rankings for the first time.

Division II

Kyra Welch and the Cougars will face St. Marys Memorial in the Division II sectional semifinals. Bob Barnes/file photo

Van Wert (10-8) will play St. Marys Memorial (11-8) in the Division II sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 16, at Bluffton High School. The two teams met in a WBL game on January 12, with the Lady Riders winning 43-35. The winner of the tournament game will return to play No. 4 seed Fostoria (16-1) in the sectional finals at 12 p.m. Saturday, February 18, with the winner of that game advancing to the district semifinals at Paulding High School.

The Cougars are the No. 6 seed according to the Martin RPI rankings, while the Lady Riders are the No. 5 seed. Liberty-Benton (16-1) is the No. 1 seed, followed by Bryan (16-2), Bath (16-4), Fostoria, St. Marys Memorial, Van Wert, Elida (10-9), Kenton (8-11), Shawnee (7-10), Celina (4-13) and Defiance (1-16).

Division IV

Crestview is the No. 1 seed in the Division IV Defiance district, while Lincolnview is the No. 5 seed, according to the Martin RPI rankings.

Crestview (13-4) will face No. 13 seed Fayette (2-16) in the sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, at Paulding High School, with the winner advancing to play No. 12 seed North Central (2-15) in the sectional championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday, February 18.

Lincolnview (10-8) chose a first round bye and will face the winner of February 15 game between No. 10 seed Edgerton (3-15) and No. 3 seed Stryker (15-3) at 6 p.m. February 18 at Bryan High School.

After Crestview, Ayersville (13-3) is the second seed, followed by Stryker, Hilltop (13-5), Lincolnview, Pettisville (11-8), Antwerp (9-8), Montelier (9-10), Edon (5-14), Edgerton, Hicksville (2-16), North Central and Fayette.