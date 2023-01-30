Moose donation benefits local YMCA

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County is publicly thanking to the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1320 in Van Wert for their continued support of the YMCA of Van Wert County as well as other local organizations.

The officers and members of the Moose Lodge have also supported YMCA Camp Clay and YMCA Hickory Sticks Golf course in the past and without the generosity and collaborations with local organizations like the Loyal Order of Moose, the YMCA would not be able to offer high quality programs.

Moose Lodge 1320 President Dave Taylor presents YMCA Membership Director Kevin Morrison with donated funds to support multiple areas of the Y. Photo submitted

“The donated funds will be used in a variety of ways to support our youth programs, camps, after school programs, homeless families, and children and families with membership challenges” YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab said.

The YMCA helps over 400 children and families with financial challenges, disabled veterans, special needs groups and adults with developmental challenges each year .

For more information about how to support the YMCA’s mission in the Van Wert community and any other programs available through the Van Wert YMCA, contact Kevin Morrison, YMCA Membership Director, at kevin@vwymca.org, Hugh Kocab at hugh@vwymca.org, or call 419.238.0443.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way. The YMCA’s mission to put Christian principles into practice through programs that help healthy spirit, mind and body for all.