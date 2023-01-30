Ronda Lynn Crosley

Ronda Lynn Crosley, 60, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Van Wert Health.

She was born September 15, 1962, in Van Wert, to the late William M. and Ruth N. (Beck) Crosley.

Ronda was a member of First United Church of Van Wert for over 30 years. She was part of the first programs offered at Thomas Edison Center, which her parents were instrumental in developing and leading in Van Wert. Ronda loved competing in the Special Olympics where she excelled in track, softball skills and bowling. She cheered on her Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed the banter with her friends who were Michigan fans.

Alway a child at heart, Ronda was ornery to her core. She always had a smile on her face, lots of love to give, and she stole the heart of everyone she met.

She is survived by her brother, Gary Crosley of Fort Wayne; several nieces and nephews, and her Thomas Edison and MRSI Family.

In addition to her parents, Ronda was preceded in death by her brother, William R. “Bill” Crosley, and sister, Mary Jo Wable.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Kurt Klingbeil officiating. Interment will follow in Scott Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials in Ronda`s memory may be directed to Special Olympics at www.support.specialolympics.org.

