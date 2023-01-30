Swimmers make a splash at WBL meet

VW independent sports

NAPOLEON — Van Wert’s boys’ swim team finished fifth and the girls’ team eighth at the Western Buckeye League Championships, held at Napoleon High School on Saturday.

Wapakoneta won the boys’ championship, while Ottawa-Glandorf took home the girls’ title. Shawnee took runner-up for the boys and girls events.

Haley Chiles is all smiles with her medals from her 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle races. Photo submitted

Girls results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 8th (2:17.45 –Gracie Mull, Tyra McClain, Mandy Burenga, Haley Chiles)

200 Freestyle: 2nd (2:06.64 – Haley Chiles), 12th 2:28.60 – Lilie Mull), 13th (2:29.16 – Gracie Mull)

50 Freestyle: 12th (28.99 – Tyra McClain), 19th (31.19 – Mandy Burenga), 21st (32.03 –Sophie Gearhart), 34th (36.13 – Kailey Blythe)

100 Freestyle: 13th (1:05.32 – Tyra McClain), 19th (1:10.56 – Katie Kramer), 22nd (1:13.69 – Sophie Gearhart), 32nd (1:21.58 – Kailey Blythe)

500 Freestyle: 1st (5:43.18 – Haley Chiles)

200 Freestyle Relay: 9th (2:04.48 –Lilie Mull, Mandy Burenga, Sophie Gearhart, Gracie Mull)

100 Backstroke: 13th (1:19.11 – Gracie Mull), 15th (1:20.85 – Lilie Mull), 17th (1:23..78 – Katie Kramer)

100 Breaststroke: 21st (1:32.80 –Mandy Burenga)

400 Freestyle Relay: 5th (4:22.63 – Tyra McClain, Lilie Mull, Haley Chiles, Katie Kramer)

Boys results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 4th (1:51.74 –Sam Houg, Griffin Gunter, Jayden Welker, Owen Scott)

200 Freestyle: 2nd (1:49.80 – Sam Houg)

200 Individual Medley: 2nd (2:02.58 – Jayden Welker)

50 Freestyle: 31st (32.80 –Noah Spector)

100 Butterfly: 1st (52.96 – Jayden Welker)

100 Freestyle: 1st (49.41 –Sam Houg), 12th (57.92 – Owen Scott), 29th (1:11.81 – Noah Spector)

500 Freestyle: 10th (6:03.53 – Octavius Tucker)

200 Freestyle Relay: 8th (1:44.81 – Sam Houg, Jayden Welker, Noah Spector, Owen Scott)

100 Backstroke: 4th (1:04.06 – Ian Rex)

100 Breaststroke: 11th (1:13.83 – Griffin Gunter), 13th (1:16.59 – Owen Scott)

The next meet for the Cougars will be a dual meet against Wapakoneta High School at the Wapak Family YMCA on Thursday.