Wizard of Oz coming to life at NPAC

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Theatre Department has announced its 2023 spring musical production – the Wizard of Oz – at 7 p.m. April 13, 14, and 15, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The talented high school and middle school cast and crew will bring Dorothy, Scarecrow, Lion, Tin Man and of course, Oz to life.

The Wizard of Oz is by L. Frank Baum with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg, background music by Herbert Stothart, dance and vocal arrangements by Peter Howard, and orchestration by Larry Wilcox. Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Wizard of Oz is based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.

The Van Wert High School Theatre Department thanked production sponsors for their support; First Bank of Berne, Jeffrey-Mohr Dentistry, Laing Family Dentistry, Laudick’s Jewelry, Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich and Hot Heads of Van Wert, Slusher’s Jewelry, Straley Realty and Auctioneers, and Unverferth Family Dentistry. More supporting patrons and ticket purchasing information can be found at VWHSTheatre.weebly.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public through the website starting March 6. The Wizard of Oz is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.