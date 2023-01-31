Cougars United competition raises more than $11,000

The second annual Cougars United competition, held from January 16-20, raised over $11,000 for the United Way of Van Wert County. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County teamed up with Van Wert City Schools to bring Cougars United back for a second year, and for the second consecutive year, it was a big success.

Together, Van Wert City Schools staff and students raised a combined total of $11,225.73 for the United Way.

Modeled from Rivals United, an annual fun competition between Crestview and Lincolnview Local Schools, Van Wert has adopted unique ways to raise funds for the United Way and their school.

Back in August, Van Wert City School staff members kicked off the campaign season by pledging $8,000 from employee contributions. Between January 16-20, students were challenged in different competitions to raise money on behalf of Van Wert High School and Van Wert Middle School. Each day, they competed in a “Super Fan” contest on social media, which featured a staff member and student dressed in that day’s spirit theme. At the girls’ basketball game vs. Crestview on January 16, a granny shoot competition earned the high school an additional sponsorship.

Student council members conducted a “change war” during their lunch period. On Friday, council members collected change in the parking lots before school to help their total. Selected staff and students completed a Lip Sync challenge shared on social media.

The week ended with a pep assembly with a dodge ball competition and a lot of Cougar spirit. The students were able to raise $2,890 from their activities, with 50 percent of the proceeds going back to the school for a project decided by the student council.

The annual Rivals United competition between Crestview and Lincolnview will culminate with the February 10 boys’ basketball game between the two schools at Crestview High School.