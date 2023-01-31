DeWine to address General Assembly

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine will deliver his 2023 State of the State Address to a Joint Session of the Ohio General Assembly at 12 p.m. today in the traditional location of the Ohio House Chamber of the Statehouse.

Governor DeWine will speak about the strength of the state and discuss the priorities that will be contained in his fiscal years 2024 and 2025 executive budget.

The State of the State address will be streamed live at https://ohiochannel.org.