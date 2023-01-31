Girls hoops: Cougars fall, Lancers win

VW independent sports

Parkway 49 Van Wert 44

ROCKFORD — Gabi Stober scored 23 points and Allison Hughes added 10 points and an amazing 26 rebounds, and Parkway held off Van Wert 49-44 on Monday.

The Panthers led 13-8 after the first quarter and 24-17 at halftime. The lead was 12, 40-28 after three quarters, but Van Wert trimmed it to three, 45-42, with just over a minute left in the game. Kyra Welch scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, and Sayler Wise it a pair of treys in the final period and finished with nine points. Sofi Houg added 12 points for Van Wert, including six in the third quarter.

Both teams will hit the road Thursday night. Van Wert (10-9) will travel to Kenton and Parkway (17-2) will play at New Bremen.

Lincolnview 50 Fort Jennings 25

Lincolnview’s Emerson Walker put on quite a show by pouring in 29 points in three quarters to lead the Lancers to a 50-25 win over Fort Jennings on Monday. It was the fourth straight win by Lincolnview (11-8).

Emerson scored nine points in the opening quarter and the Lancers barged out to a 15-4 lead by the end of the period. She added eight more in the second quarter and Lincolnview enjoyed a 27-11 halftime lead. Walker accounted for 12 of her team’s 16 third quarter points and Lincolnview carried a commanding 43-21 lead into the final period.

Lydia Dickman led Fort Jennings (3-17) with six points.

Lincolnview will host Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.