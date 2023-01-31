Jean R. Wittung

Jean R. Wittung, 90, of Convoy, passed away Monday morning, January 30, 2023, at Homestead at Towne Center, Van Wert.

She was born August 23, 1932, in Newago County, Michigan, the daughter of the late Erwin A. Lockerby and Josie Wave (Briggs) Lockerby. She married Wallace Merlin “Wally” Wittung on June 5, 1982, and he preceded her in death on June 9, 2010.

Family survivors include her children, Brad (Gloria) Baxter of Convoy, Brian Baxter of Van Wert, Kim (Randy) Adams of Van Wert and Colette (Dean) Rhodes of Luna Pier, Michigan; eight grandchildren, Ollie Adams, Brandy (Sticky) Rammel, Zach Baxter, Kyle (Tiffani) Baxter, Raegan Baxter, Reed Baxter, Darcy (Annette) Baxter and Ashley (Zach) Kirsch; 11 great-grandchildren, Stephanie Adams, Austin Adams, Dylan Baxter, Drew Baxter, Connor Baxter, Blaine Baxter, Braeley Baxter, Jettie Rammel, Bingham Rammel, Auggie Clark and Russell Baxter, and two great-great- grandchildren, LeAnna Baxter and Lennon Adams.

Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by the father of her children Richard Dale Baxter.

Jean was a secretary at Dull Propane and was a Tully Township Trustee Fiscal Officer for many years. She was a member of Convoy United Methodist Church, part of the United Methodist Women’s group and part of the American Sewing Guild. Jean was a 1951 graduate of Big Rapids High School in Big Rapids, Michigan and volunteered at the Van Wert County Hospital plus Community Health Professionals/Hospice. She also worked in the office at KAM Manufacturing.

A private graveside service will take place at a later date. Interment will be at I. O. O. F. Cemetery, Convoy.

Preferred memorials: Convoy E.M.S. or the American Heart Association.

