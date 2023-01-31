Lego Ohio Stadium…

This rather large Lego Ohio Stadium can be seen at the Thompson Library at Ohio State University. It’s part of the special “A Walk in Our ‘Shoe: 100 Years of Ohio Stadium” exhibit. The Lego Ohio Stadium, which takes up the better part of a typical room, was constructed by Professor Paul Janssen. Other items on display include football uniforms and gear from the 1920s and 1930s, a goal post piece from the 1955 Rose Bowl and Woody Hayes’ playbook. The exhibit is free and open to all until February 26. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent