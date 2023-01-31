The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

Lego Ohio Stadium…

This rather large Lego Ohio Stadium can be seen at the Thompson Library at Ohio State University. It’s part of the special “A Walk in Our ‘Shoe: 100 Years of Ohio Stadium” exhibit. The Lego Ohio Stadium, which takes up the better part of a typical room, was constructed by Professor Paul Janssen. Other items on display include football uniforms and gear from the 1920s and 1930s, a goal post piece from the 1955 Rose Bowl and Woody Hayes’ playbook. The exhibit is free and open to all until February 26. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

POSTED: 01/31/23 at 4:40 am. FILED UNDER: Sports