Audtions to be held for new show

Off Stage Productions will hold auditions for “Showtime at First Baptist” by Ron Osborn on Monday, February 6, and Tuesday, February 7. Auditions will be held at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin Street in Van Wert at 7 p.m. both evenings. Use Door No. 7 on the front (west side) of the building.

This will be an all-female cast and adult women of all ages are encouraged to audition even if they have no prior acting experience. Performance dates will be April 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 at Vantage.

The story: First Baptist of Ivy Gap’s 100th anniversary picnic was a smashing success, except for one little thing – the bolt of lightning that struck the church’s steeple, igniting a fire that destroyed the sanctuary and so much more. In the wake of the disaster, key women of the church – led by Edith, the pastor’s take-charge wife – gather in what’s left (the fellowship hall) to commiserate and try to put things back together.

To raise spirits and funds for rebuilding, the women plan an evening of entertainment designed to showcase the congregation’s talent. Could it be that some of Edith’s gang plan a song and dance number that may shock the congregation? If so, how will they circumvent the authority of the all-male conservative board of deacons, not to mention, one of their own?

Change is in the air as these six diverse women challenge institutions as well as each other. Along the way, there are laughs to be shared, battles to be fought, love to be won, relationships to be mended, and losses to be grieved.

Scripts are available to check out prior to auditions, call or text 419.605.2634 if interested or for additional information, or message Off Stage Productions on Facebook.

“Showtime at First Baptist” by Ron Osborn will be produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.