Esther M. Schweyer, 85, of Ohio City, passed away Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at her residence with Courtney and Christine by her side.

She was born May 4, 1937, in Adams County, Indiana to Cornelius and Phyllis E. (Keller) Brandt. Esther was united in marriage to Harold W. Schweyer on August 25, 1972, at Zion Lutheran Church, Schumm in Willshire. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2014.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where she served on the Ladies Aid of the church, Lutheran Women Missionary League and served as the assistant organist at the church from 2003 until 2018. Esther was a former Girl Scout Leader and also was a volunteer at Colonial Nursing Home and Shane Hill Nursing Home in Rockford.

After graduation in 1955 from Willshire High School, Esther continued her education and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education at Capitol University in Columbus, and received her Master’s in Education at St. Francis University in Fort Wayne. She was an elementary teacher at Willshire Elementary and Ohio City Liberty School. During the last 19 years of her career, Esther taught kindergarten and retired in 1989.

Esther was a wonderful mother and grandmother, her family was her pride and joy. Her granddaughter, Courtney held a special place in her heart and Esther bragged about her at every opportunity. She was a wonderful example of God’s love, always putting others above herself and helping anyone that came along her path. She made a lasting impact on her students, children at church, and friends. Her students still remember her with fondness and gratitude, and Esther remembered all of them even in her last years. She loved camping with her husband, Harold, visiting many states during their travels. She stayed by Harold’s side faithfully throughout his Alzheimer’s journey with daily visits and assistance with his care until his passing. She was the glue that held her Willshire graduating class together, planning reunions and special events until her health prevented her from continuing this in 2019. She loved baking pies and cookies, and was known as the “cookie lady” baking hundreds of dozens of Christmas cookies for family, friends and even businesses. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her, but we rejoice in knowing she is with Christ in Heaven having been reunited with loved ones gone before.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine Fox of Ohio City; granddaughter, Courtney Fox of Fort Wayne, Indiana; stepchildren, Cheryl Lapp and Wendell (Mary Beth) Schweyer both of Fort Wayne, and Melody Serrato of Harlingen, Texas, and their multiple children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; beloved niece, Wanda Schweyer of New Haven, Indiana, and Harold’s sister, Ruth Ann (Ronald) Knoblauch of New Haven, Indiana.

In addition to her parents and husband; Esther was preceded in death by a brother in infancy as well by Harold’s three brothers and their wives.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 4, at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Hayden Folks officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, 520 N. 2nd Street Decatur, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: Zion Lutheran Church, Schumm or Worship Anew.

For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com.