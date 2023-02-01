Girls hoops: Knights control 2nd half

VW independent sports

CONVOY — It was a tale of two halves between Crestview and Celina on Tuesday.

The first half was a 20-20 stalemate between the two teams but Knights outscored the visitors 36-7 in the second half for a 56-27 victory at Ray Etzler Gymnasium.

Cali Gregory scored 23 of her 32 points in the second half. The 5-10 junior guard put in 10 points in the third quarter then 13 more in the final period. Kyilla Billingsley led Celina with six points.

Crestview (14-4) will host Ottoville on Thursday.