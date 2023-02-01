Girls hoops: Knights control 2nd half
VW independent sports
CONVOY — It was a tale of two halves between Crestview and Celina on Tuesday.
The first half was a 20-20 stalemate between the two teams but Knights outscored the visitors 36-7 in the second half for a 56-27 victory at Ray Etzler Gymnasium.
Cali Gregory scored 23 of her 32 points in the second half. The 5-10 junior guard put in 10 points in the third quarter then 13 more in the final period. Kyilla Billingsley led Celina with six points.
Crestview (14-4) will host Ottoville on Thursday.
POSTED: 02/01/23 at 4:39 am. FILED UNDER: Sports