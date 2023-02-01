Klopfenstein joins more committees

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens has finalized committee appointments for State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) Tuesday.

Roy Klopfenstein

In addition to vice-chairing the Agriculture Committee, the first-time representative will also serve on the House Infrastructure, Transportation, and State and Local Government committees.

“Our infrastructure and transportation system across this state are highly important in keeping Ohio moving forward,” Klopfenstein said. “A lot of these projects, once they come to fruition, are carried out by local governments. I’m pleased to be on these committees and look forward to hearing legislation.”

Legislation, once introduced, is assigned to a committee that is topically relevant to the bill. Committee members will hear the legislation, offer suggestions to make the legislation stronger and once completed with the committee process, recommend the legislation move to the House floor for a vote.

Klopfenstein represents the 82nd House District, which includes all of Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties and the southern portion of Defiance County.

House committees can be streamed live on www.ohiochannel.org.