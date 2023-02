National Signing Day…

Wednesday was National Signing Day and six Van Wert High School senior football players signed letters of intent to play collegiate football. From left to right are Logan Dotson (University of Findlay), Damon McCracken (Walsh University), Carson Smith, Garett Gunter and Maddix Crutchfield (USF) and Aidan Pratt (University of Findlay). Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent