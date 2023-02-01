United Way names new board members

Submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County welcomed five new board members to their Board of Trustees during their January meeting.

Jeff Welker from Lakeview Farms returns as a previous board member. He has been connected with the United Way through his services to the Van Wert Co-Op Food Pantry and Day of Caring volunteering.

New board members are (clockwise, left to right): Jeff Welker, Amelia Clouse, Brad Harsha, Courtney Barthels and Coltyn Fish. Photos submitted

Amelia Clouse from Central Insurance has helped closely with Vantage Day of Caring by volunteering and organizing the delivery of barrels at drop off locations.

Brad Harsha represents First Financial Bank, who is a big United Way supporter in many different ways, most commonly sponsoring T-shirts for Rivals United.

Courtney Barthels with Community Health Professionals also returns to the executive board. She had previously held the role of Day of Caring Chair, where she has volunteered for many years. She will become the vice president and campaign chair for the upcoming campaign.

Coltyn Fish of Statewide Ford will be joining the board with an education background in nonprofit management. He will be replacing Kendra Goodlin in the role of board treasurer.

The United Way Board of Trustee position is a three year term, meeting quarterly in January, March, June and October, along with committee meetings of their choice.