Van Wert Police Department named Agency of the Month

Coffee with a Cop, which was held in October, one of several ways the Van Wert Police Department reached out to the community. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Police Department has garnered a statewide honor by being named as the February, 2023 Agency of the Month for the department’s outstanding community policing efforts.

In 2018, the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police and the Law Enforcement Foundation formed a Community Relations and Engagement Committee to work with agencies of all sizes and capabilities to highlight the positive work being done around Ohio each and every day.

In 2019, the committee began a new program named “Sharing Ohio’s Best” to help bring awareness to the amazing work that agencies do all over Ohio to promote positive policing.

The Community Relations and Engagement Committee compiles submissions from agencies and selects one each month to be recognized. Each agency is eligible. Typically, the committee focuses on creativity and how the program impacts the individual community.

Recent programs that have been recognized include a teen driving course, programs to help the disabled, and programs focusing on community safety.

“I am very proud of all the employees,” Police Chief Doug Weigle said. “In Ohio there are over 800 law enforcement agencies and to be chosen as one of Ohio’s best is a great accomplishment.”

After naming the Van Wert Police Department as the February Agency of the Month, the Community Relations and Engagement Committee issued this statement:

“Van Wert Police Department has been selected as the February 2023 Agency of the Month for the Sharing Ohio’s Best program for the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police Community Relations and Engagement Committee. Chief Douglas Weigle and his team have been able to provide a creative, visionary community policing model that reflects the best of Ohio’s law enforcement. On behalf of the OACP members, we would like to congratulate them on a job well done.”

About the Van Wert Police Department Community Relations Program

The Van Wert Police Department has adopted a community policing and problem-solving philosophy. Officers work proactively to eliminate situations and circumstances that lead to problems in the community.

Donut with a Cop – On National Donut Day the Van Wert Police Department hosted a Donut with a Cop public event. The idea for this event was brought up and organized by one of the officers. Several officers volunteered throughout the day to attend and meet the public. Officers were taking on push-up challenges and discussing issues with the public.

Chief Weigle

Coffee with a Cop Program – The Van Wert Police Department participated in Van Wert’s first ever Coffee with a Cop. Coffee with a Cop is a nationwide program. The Van Wert Police Department and the Van Wert Sheriff’s Office hosted this event. Officers were able to talk to the residents about any issues that may be concerning. Most of all it gave the community an opportunity to get to know the officers on a personal level. By hosting with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, both departments sent a strong message to the community that they would be working closer together in the future.

Active shooter training – The Van Wert Police Department conducted an active shooter training, which was also attended by the Van Wert Fire Department and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Not only did they concentrate on any threats, but also worked with the Fire Department on Rescue Task Force Training (RTF). They were able to have the advantage of an old school that was scheduled to be demolished. Van Wert citizens volunteered for scenarios and Van Wert City Schools staff members were invited to watch.

Design the new DARE vehicle competition – The Van Wert Police Department was able to acquire a new DARE Vehicle, then organized a competition with the art teachers at Van Wert City Schools to have students draw a design for the new truck. After a friendly competition a design was chosen. The winning student was recognized and taken for a ride in the new vehicle.

Appreciation dinner – The Van Wert Police Department conducted its very first appreciation dinner for all the department’s employees and spouses. The meal was catered from a local business. Service awards, peer chosen awards, and different “hat” appreciation gifts were given out.

Career Connections with Van Wert County Schools – Van Wert Police Department was invited to attend a Career Connections Day with students from the fifth grade. The students were able to see the different features of the cruiser and some were even able to activate the lights and sirens. The officers were able to show the kids the equipment they carry and what it is used for.

Christmas with the Kids program – The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office asked the Van Wert Police Department to help with the Christmas with the Kids Program. Families in need were given a spending amount for their children. The children were allowed to pick out clothes and toys. Weigle noted it was an extremely gratifying experience for the officers who attended.

DARE golf outing – The Van Wert Police Department has a long-lasting tradition of partnering with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office DARE Program to host a DARE Golf Outing. The public comes out to play 18 holes of golf. The max number of teams played in the event and food and prizes were given out. A significant amount of money was and is always raised for both DARE programs.

DARE pancake breakfast – The Van Wert Police Department hosts a DARE Pancake Breakfast each year. Officers and employees volunteer their time to cook and serve the public. It is another way for the officers to meet the public and raise money for the DARE program.

In addition to community outreach programs, the Van Wert Police Department has a Special Response Team. Bob Barnes/file photo

Van Wert Police Department tours – The Van Wert Police Department hosts tours for children’s groups throughout the year. The children get to meet the officers and see several pieces of equipment used by officers. The Van Wert Police Department renovated almost all its rooms this year and is excited to show off the new look.

Wellness Challenge/Weight Loss Pledges – The Van Wert Police Department is very excited about expanding the Wellness Program. On January 1, they started the very first Wellness Challenge. They are divided up into two teams. There are two goals in the competition: weight loss and time spent exercising. They publicized the event on their Facebook page and asked the community to vote on who they believe will win the challenge. After several votes, they were challenged by the employees of Van Wert Municipal Court. Since then, the Van Wert Police Department has received pledges from businesses and citizens on the weight loss challenge. Each pledge is a dollar amount per weight lost by the entire Van Wert Police Department. Each business or citizen will decide what local charity they will give the pledged amount to. Several letters have also been sent out asking other businesses to pledge support for the department.

Local academy use of indoor range – The Van Wert Police Department has an indoor range and Vantage Career Center hosts a police academy. The commander of the academy is Lt. Rob Black of the Van Wert Police Department. The department gives them access to the range for training and qualification.

CEO Program with Van Wert High School – Their policy now allows high school students to participate in ride alongs. This has opened the door to allow the Van Wert Police Department to partner with Van Wert High School CEO program. They now have a student that comes to the department three times a week for a couple of hours each day. The student has the opportunity to ride in the cruiser, observe dispatch, and interact with the officers that are on shift when they are here.

“Those events are a great way to get out and meet our community or promote our department,” Weigle said. “I am overwhelmed by the participation by the employees and the attendance from our great Van Wert Community.”

About the Van Wert Police Department

The Van Wert Police Department currently consists of 18 sworn officers, six dispatchers, zero reserve officers, one computer and information manager, and one administrative assistant. The Police Department is divided into two divisions: uniform and administrative. The Uniform Division is composed of one lieutenant, four sergeants, 10 sworn officers, and six dispatchers. The Administrative Division encompasses the Investigative and Records Bureau and has one lieutenant, one sergeant, a computer and information manager and an administrative assistant.

In addition to their primary duties, the Van Wert Police Department continues to ensure employees are trained in specialized areas of police work, so the department can handle the many challenging aspects of law enforcement. The department currently has one Special Response Team (six members), one Sniper Team (two members), three hostage negotiators, two range officers, two use of force instructors, one Crime Scene Unit (four members) and one DARE/school liaison.

About Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police

The Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to continuing professionalism and innovation among police executives in order to assure the continued success of the law enforcement community. Established in 1928, the Association is a fully staffed organization, offering a broad range of professional, educational and informational services.

With a mission to enhance our profession through strong leadership, innovative programs and exemplary services, the Association’s goals are: to serve its members; to increase the public’s understanding of the role police play in maintaining our quality of community life; and to foster improvements in police education, practice and research.

About The Law Enforcement Foundation

The Law Enforcement Foundation (LEF) is a 501(c)3 organization established in 1985 by members the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP). The mission was created around creating safer communities through the continuing education of law enforcement executives, education to the children of the community through our trained DARE officers, and to educate law enforcement on special topics as trends indicate.

The Law Enforcement Foundation (LEF) is the only entity in Ohio certified to train Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) officers where officers are prepared to educate children and parents about drug abuse prevention, internet safety, bullying, decision-making skills, and personal responsibility.

The Law Enforcement Foundation is also the only entity to provide a three-tiered, executive-level management training for law enforcement, culminating in a Masters- level certification in law enforcement management.