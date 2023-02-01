The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

VW Cougar bowlers roll by Kenton

The Van Wert boys lit up Olympic Lanes against Kenton on Monday, taking down the Wildcats 2855-2556.

Tristian Blackmore led the Cougars with a two-game series of 423, while Hayden Davis added a 404 series. Nevin Pierce recorded a 383 series, followed by Logan Sutton (378) and Christian German (365). The victory improved Van Wert’s WBL record to 4-4.

The Cougar JV squads both defeated the Kenton Wildcats for a clean sweep on the night.

