VW Cougar bowlers roll by Kenton

VW independent sports

The Van Wert boys lit up Olympic Lanes against Kenton on Monday, taking down the Wildcats 2855-2556.

Tristian Blackmore led the Cougars with a two-game series of 423, while Hayden Davis added a 404 series. Nevin Pierce recorded a 383 series, followed by Logan Sutton (378) and Christian German (365). The victory improved Van Wert’s WBL record to 4-4.

The Cougar JV squads both defeated the Kenton Wildcats for a clean sweep on the night.