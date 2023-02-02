Convoy barn to be moved next door

VW independent staff

CONVOY — It’s not every day that you see a massive barn on the move, but that’s exactly what’s going to happen this Friday, weather permitting.

Lincoln Ridge Farms in Convoy has scheduled a 40x100x40 barn to be moved from a neighboring farm about one mile across the field to their farmstead just off U.S. 30 and Lincoln Highway.

Weather permitting, this barn in Convoy will be moved approximately one mile on Friday. Photo submitted

The Gambrel barn, which is nearly 100 years old, was once used for horses, cattle and loose hay storage. After it’s restored, the barn will become part of the farmstead and The Olde 1884 Church at Lincoln Ridge Farms, and will used be for weddings, receptions, farm to table dinners and special events.

Preparation work for the move began on Wednesday. Wolfe Movers of North Manchester, Indiana, will facilitate the move.

Lincoln Ridge Farms, which was established in 1919, was once known for field tomato production and registered Guernsey cattle. Today, Lincoln Ridge has become widely known for growing fresh produce, u-pick strawberries, apples and peaches and their annual Fall Mums and Pumpkin Festival.