Six people sentenced in local Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A total of 10 criminal hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week. Six of those hearings were sentencing hearings on various crimes. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Vada Blankenship, 23, of Van Wert, was sentenced to up to 30 days in jail until placement at inpatient treatment for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth degree felonies. Blankenship was also sentenced to drug court, three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, 200 hours of community service, and is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Donald Hammons III, 45, of Middle Point, was sentenced to 30 months in prison with credit for 78 days already served for aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony; 30 months with credit for 26 days already served on a second count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and 180 days in jail with credit for 24 days served for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a first degree misdemeanor. All three sentences will be served concurrently.

Joshua McGinnis, 41, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years of community control and one year of intensive supervision for failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth degree felony. He was also ordered to serve 30 days in jail at a later date, perform 200 hours of community service, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, and pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Kitti Johnson, 35, of Delphos, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control and two years of intensive supervision for receiving stolen property and forgery, both fifth degree felonies. In addition, she must serve 30 days jail at a later date, perform 200 hours of community service, undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Juan Hernandez, Jr., 42, of Grafton, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, two years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth degree felony. In addition, he must perform 200 hours of community service, undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Jessica Sauder, 32, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, two years of community control and one year of intensive supervision for receiving stolen property, a first degree misdemeanor. She was also sentenced to 30 days jail at a later date, 50 hours of community service, ordered to undergo a substance abuse assessment and treatment and must pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Three people changed their pleas to various criminal charges this week.

Kaden Bourelle-Kreischer, 19, of Convoy, changed his plea to guilty to unlawful sexual contact with a minor, a fourth degree felony. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 15.

Jason Mosure, 43, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of telephone communication harassment, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Michelle Rodriquez, 30, of Hicksville, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

In addition to those hearings, Idris Nuriddeen, 47, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 1.