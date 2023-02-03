Briggs resigns as Spencerville mayor

VW independent staff

SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs has turned in his resignation.

Phillip Briggs

Briggs, 45, resigned on Thursday, three days after his arrest on a charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second degree felony. He’s accused of secretly recording two teenage girls in various states of undress.

He was arrested after interviewing with Allen County Sheriff’s detectives and after deputies executed a search warrant at his home and on a laptop computer. The Spencerville Police Department requested that the Sheriff’s Office handle the investigation.

“Due to the charges alleged against Mayor Phillip Briggs, village council requested his resignation,” a statement from council said. “Mayor Briggs obliged that request and resigned as mayor for the village of Spencerville as of Thursday.”

Council President Darrell Pugin has assumed the duties of mayor.

Briggs remains in the Allen County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond.