Delphos Jefferson defeats Lincolnview

VW independent sports

DELPHOS — Lincolnview was unable to recover from a slow start and the Lancers fell to Delphos Jefferson 63-25 on Friday.

The Wildcats set the pace with a 16-2 first quarter lead, then increased it to 31-9 at halftime. Trent Teman scored nine points in the first quarter, then added six more in the second quarter. Karder Agner added three buckets in the second period as well. The two combined for 11 of Delphos Jefferson’s 15 third quarter points and the Wildcats led 46-16 entering the fourth quarter.

Teman finished with a game high 21 points while Agner added 15. Nine Wildcats registered in the scorebook. Cal Evans led Lincolnview with 13 points, including eight in the second half.

Lincolnview (1-16, 0-5 NWC) will play at Paulding tonight, while Delphos Jefferson (9-9, 4-2 NWC) will host Lima Central Catholic on Tuesday.