Harting to lead Knights football program

VW independent sports

CONVOY — Crestview High School has found its new head football coach.

Pending board approval, Cole Harting will take over for James Lautzenheiser, who led the team for two seasons. Harting has served as offensive coordinator for Van Wert and played a big role in the team’s recent success. Over the last three seasons, the Cougars went 35-5, advanced to the regional finals each year and won the 2020 Division IV state championship. His offenses averaged well over 40 points and 400 yards per game.

The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will vote on Harting’s supplemental contract during a special meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, February 6.

At the same meeting, the board will vote to approve Cindy Lamb as the new soccer coach. She’ll take over for John Dowler, who resigned after the 2022 season.