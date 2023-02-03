Local schools get security grant money from the state

Local shools, including Crestview, are getting help from Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS — Four Van Wert County schools, along with Parkway, are among more than 900 schools that will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades as part of the latest round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program.

Governor DeWine made the announcement on Thursday.

The 945 recipients will receive a combined $68 million in grants as part of the fourth round of the program. A fifth round of funding will be announced in coming weeks.

Crestview has been awarded a total of $141,076, with $99,455 earmarked for Crestview Middle School and $41,621 for Crestview High School. $100,000 has been awarded to Van Wert Elementary School, and Vantage Career Center is getting $41,476. In addition, Parkway High School has been awarded $50,000.

“When we created the K-12 School Safety Grant Program, we expected that the need for funding would far exceed the amount of money available, but I vowed to go back to the legislature and ask for more,” Governor DeWine said. “Now, with the generous support of the Ohio General Assembly, I’m proud to announce that every single qualifying school that applied for a grant will receive funding.”

The funds will help pay for physical security expenses such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems, and exterior lighting. Eligible schools can receive as much as $100,000 per building.

The Van Wert Early Childhood Center was awarded $96,512 during the first round of grants, while Van Wert High School received $35,266 in Round No. 1. Parkway High School received $50,000 during the second round of grants, and Wayne Trace High School and Payne Elementary each received $50,000 during the second cycle.

The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission is administering the program in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center.