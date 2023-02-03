May ballot shaping up to be light

VW independent staff

As it stands now, the May 2 primary ballot will be a very light one in Van Wert County.

The only local issue on the ballot will be in Van Wert Precinct 2A, a local option for Sunday liquor sales.

Republican Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Worthington has filed petitions to seek another term and she appears to be unopposed, as no one else filed petitions by the February 1 deadline.

Write-in candidates must file declarations of intent by 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 21.