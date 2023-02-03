New teen center to open in Delphos

VW independent staff/submitted information

DELPHOS — The Amore Fati Foundation, a newly established non-profit organization, has announced plans to create the first ever teen community center in Delphos.

The center, located at The Stao, 335 S. Main Street, will provide essential support and resources for teens to succeed in their personal and academic lives.

Krendl’s foundation is opening a teen center in Delphos. Photo submitted

The Amore Fati Foundation was founded by Delphos native and world-renowned performer, Krendl. The foundation’s mission is to provide a safe and supportive environment for teens in Delphos to grow, learn, and give back to their community. The new teen community center will offer academic support, including help with school work, as well as a variety of activities and programs aimed at fostering personal growth and development.

In addition to these resources, the Amore Fati Foundation will also launch a service outreach program that encourages teens to give back to others in need. This program will provide opportunities for teens to volunteer and make a positive impact in their community.

“As a Delphos native, I understand the importance of providing support and resources for the city’s youth,” Krendl said. “The Amore Fati Foundation is dedicated to providing a safe and supportive environment for teens to succeed in their personal and academic lives, while also giving back to others in need.”

The Amore Fati Foundation is poised to make a significant impact in the lives of teens in Delphos and will serve as a model for other communities looking to support their youth. The foundation is actively seeking support from the local community and business leaders to help bring its mission to life. Funds, Volunteers, and more are welcome to help most the vision into fruition even faster.

For now, their doors will be open for the first time ever on Wednesday, February 22. Every Wednesday from 3-5:30 p.m. the center will provide an after school teen cafe. Snacks, activities, wifi, computers, and help with homework will be provided for free.

“We are excited to support the foundation’s mission and provide essential resources and support for the city’s teens,” Krendl stated.