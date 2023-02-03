No. 4 Crestview downs the T-birds 58-40

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

LIMA — 13 straight wins and counting for No. 4 Crestview.

Behind a combined 42 by Wren Sheets, Nate Lichtle and Mitch Temple, the Knights extended their winning streak with an impressive 58-40 win over Lima Central Catholic on Friday.

Crestview’s Wren Sheets put in a team high 16 points against Lima Central Catholic. Bob Barnes/file photo

Lichtle, who set a school record with 10 treys against Hicksville on Saturday, hit three more in the opening quarter and Crestview (16-1) rolled to a 15-8 lead at the end of the period. Sheets went to work in the second quarter with three baskets and a pair of free throws and the Knights led 33-14 at halftime.

“We played a really good first half,” head coach Doug Etzler said. “We moved the ball and got good shots. We also did a good job defensively holding them to 14 first half points.”

Carson Hunter scored seven of Crestview’s 12 third quarter points, but Lima Central Catholic’s Carson Parker countered with eight points to pull the Thunderbirds to within 12, 45-32 at the end of the period. Matthew Quatman, who led Lima Central Catholic (5-10) with 17 points, hit two triples in the fourth quarter, while Temple and Sheets each scored five in the period. Sheets finished with 16 points, Lichtle scored 14 and Temple had 12.

“We had a great start to the third quarter but LCC did a good job of forcing us into some quick shots that we missed and that led to some transition opportunities for them,” Etzler explained. “I’m proud of how we responded at both ends in the fourth quarter to put the game away.”

The Knights will play at Delphos St. John’s tonight and the Thunderbirds will play at Delphos Jefferson on Tuesday.

“We’ll face a really good opponent in Delphos St. John’s,” Etzler said. “They are well coached and play solid defense and make you work for everything. They also have a group of guys that shoot the three well so we will have to be sharp defensively.”

Box score

Crestview 15 18 12 13 – 58

Lima CC 8 6 18 8 – 40

Crestview: Gavin Etzler 2-0-4; Isaac Kline 1-0-3; Mitch Temple 5-1-13; Carson Hunter 4-0-9; Nate Lichtle 5-0-15; Wren Sheets 6-4-16

Lima Central Catholic: Carson Parker 5-2-12; Matthew Quatman 6-2-17; Willie Foster 0-1-1; Parker Judy 1-0-2; Billy Bourk 1-0-2; Jacob Lauck 2-2-6

JV: Crestview 45-44