Vantage Career Center hosting several upcoming events

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Vantage Career Center Community Relations Coordinator Miriam Owens talks about several upcoming events. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Thursday’s Vantage Career Center Board of Education meeting was largely comprised of reports from administrators and others.

Community Relations Coordinator Miriam Owens started off by noting some upcoming important events, including sophomore visit day (today). 854 area high school sophomores are attending two labs of their choosing while learning more about Vantage.

She also touted Vantage’s annual Open House and Taste of Vantage, scheduled for 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, February 27. Food from several local restaurants and culinary arts students will be available. Food tickets will be available at the door for $1 each or six for $5. The open house will also feature information about career advanced placement, credentials and licenses and College Credit Plus.

Owens also noted mock interview day will be held in March and the Hall of Fame Alumni Dinner is scheduled to be held in April, during the All-Boards Dinner. Career tech signing day is scheduled for May 6 and summer camp for junior high students will be held June 6-7. The Build Your Future event will be held in September.

During her presentation, Owens read aloud several testimonials from students on why they chose Vantage.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Rick Turner said Governor Mike DeWine has proposed a one-time $300 million increase for capital improvements and equipment for career and technical centers around the state. If approved, it will be in the state’s next two-year budget. He also said Vantage has received a $61,476 school safety grant. More details will come in the near future. Work continues on the school’s spec house on Raymond Street in Van Wert and Turner said it should be complete and ready for auction in the spring.

High School Director Ben Winans said due to excessive school closings and delays caused by inclement weather, students will be in class on Presidents Day and one day at the end of the school year.

Due to high demand, Adult Education Director Angie Fahy floated the idea of making CDL training year round, and Board President Pat Baumle said he’s open to the idea if it makes economic sense for the school.

Treasurer Laura Peters informed the board that the school has made just over $600 from the Charge Point electric vehicle charging station, which is available to the public after school hours and on weekends.

Van Wert’s representative to the board, Debby Compton, was sworn in for a new three year term.

The 2023-2024 high school calendar was approved during Thursday’s meeting. The first day for new students will be Monday, August 21, with returning students reporting on Tuesday, August 22. The last day for seniors will be May 20, and May 21 for juniors. The calendar also includes Thanksgiving break, November 22-27, and Christmas break, December 25-January 3.

The board approved several personnel items, including a two-year contract for maintenance worker Thomas Kline; Steven Boroff, Ronald Joseph and Shawn Cook as adult education police academy instructors; Nicole Blackford, adult education phlebotomy instructor, and Jeanne Hoaglin, adult education PNP instructor.

The board also approved new higher rates for CDL instructors and the program coordinator, ranging from $24-$29.50 per hour.

An overnight stay for Jill DeWert, interactive media instructor, Larry Regedanz, network systems instructor and BPA students March 9-10 in Columbus for the BPA State Leadership Conference was approved, along with an overnight stay for Leigh Carey, health tech instructor, Wendy Baumle, sports exercise therapy instructor, Diane Lang, HIM instructor, and HOSA students March 16-17 in Columbus for the HOSA State Leadership Conference.

Board members accepted a pair of donations, $1,000 from Mercer Landmark for the FFA program, and 2,100 pounds of steel worth $840 from Crown Equipment.

The board agreed to move the April board meeting from April 6 to 13 at 5:15 p.m., with the annual all-boards dinner to follow at 6 p.m.

The board adjourned to executive session to discuss personnel matters, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the district board room.