Virgil B. Gerdeman

FORT JENNINGS — Virgil B. Gerdeman, 93, of Fort Jennings, passed away at 5:18 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

He was born November 26, 1929, in Fort Jennings to Victor and Hilda (Morman) Gerdeman, who both preceded him in death. He married Mary L. Grote October 27, 1954, and she passed away August 23, 2013.

Virgil Gerdeman

Survivors include four children: Michael (Sandy) Gerdeman of Fort Jennings, Charles (Penny) Gerdeman of Fort Jennings, Jane (Gregg) Giessler of Kalida and Susan (Ted) Verhoff of Fort Jennings; 10 grandchildren: Shannon (Craig) Everman, Michele (Russell) Mead, Scott (Allyson) Gerdeman, Ryan (Virginia) Gerdeman, Amanda Schimmoeller, Ross (Paige) Gerdeman, Lauren (Trevor) Von Sossan, Nick (Olivia) Verhoff, John Gerdeman and Christina Gerdeman; 18 great-grandchildren: Daniel Everman, Luke Everman, Adelyn Everman, Caleb Everman, Lena Mead, Christian Mead, William Mead, Savannah Gerdeman, Abigail Gerdeman, Matthew Gerdeman, Layne Gerdeman, Della Gerdeman, Emmerson Gerdeman, Vivian Gerdeman, Henry Schimmoeller, Mary Schimmoeller, Jack Von Sossan, Madelyn Von Sossan, and expecting one more in August.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, sisters and in-laws: Esther and Clarence Jostpille, Marie and George Klausing, Marciel and Ott Rose, Vincent Gerdeman, Berthrum Gerdeman and Donald Gerdeman.

Virgil was a farmer all his life and owned a Mack Truck Agency in Fort Wayne and Defiance. Virgil also worked for San-A-Pure Dairy, field manager for Buckeye Sugar, representative for Jolly Time Popcorn and sales representative for Delphos Granite. Virgil loved to be surrounded by his family as a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and his friends. Virgil had two special friends and caregivers, Patty Schneider and Karen Ricker. He was a devoted member of his church, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 715 and Ottawa VFW Post 9142. Virgil was a Korean War Veteran and served our country proudly.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, February 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings with Fr. Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by Fort Jennings American Legion and Ottawa VFW. Friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township (Fort Jennings), where a rosary will be held at 1:45 p.m. There will also be visitation at the church one hour prior to the Mass on Monday.

Preferred memorials: St. Joseph Catholic Church Maintenance Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.