VW Cougar wrestlers defeat Kenton

VW independent sports

On Senior Night at Van Wert High School, the Cougars defeated Kenton 54-27.

Ashton Baer, who hasn’t wrestled much this season due to injury was recognized as the only Van Wert senior.

James Smith (157) and Morgein Bigham (165) each won via pin for the Cougars, while Wesley Vaughn (106), Matthew Dunno (113), Briggs Wallace (132), Dennis (Keaton) Sudduth (138), Fletcher Smith (175), Caleb Bledsoe (190) and Nick Edwards (285) each won by forfeit.

Van Wert (4-4 WBL) will return to action at Elida on Tuesday.